Restaurant Marketing Ideas for March

The luck of the Irish is with restaurant owners and operators in need of a marketing angle during March. St. Patrick’s Day, of course, is a prominent eating and drinking day which offers up a hot restaurant marketing opportunity.

If green beer, corned beef and cabbage, shepherd’s pie, Irish stew and soda bread aren’t enough in the cheap menu covers or custom menu covers, March also includes special days for Absinthe, Artichoke Hearts, Baked Scallops, Banana Cream Pie, Black Forest Cake, Blueberry Popovers, Cereal, Chicken Noodle Soup, Chips And Dip, Chocolate Caramel, Chocolate Covered Raisins, Clams On The Half Shell, Coconut Torte, Cold Cuts, Corned Beef & Cabbage, Crabmeat, Crown Roast Of Pork, Crunchy Tacos, French Bread, Fruit Compote, Lemon Chiffon Cake, Lobster Newburg, Mulled Wine, Noodles, Oatmeal Nut Waffles, Peanut Butter, Peanut Clusters, Peanuts, Pears Helene, Popcorn, Potato Chips, Poultry, Pound Cake, Ranch Dressing, Ravioli, Sauces, Sloppy Joes, Spanish Paella, Spinach and White Chocolate Cheesecake.

For community involvement opportunities, March includes Dentist’s Day, Doctors’ Day, Girl Scouts Day, International Women’s Day, Puppy Day, Read Across America Day, Single Parent’s Day and Won’t You Be My Neighbor Day.

Do something special for your team on Employee Appreciation Day, and don’t forget: Daylight Saving Time begins on the 12th.

Here’s your restaurant marketing calendar for March:

National Nutrition Month

National Caffeine Awareness Month

National Flour Month

National Noodle Month

National Peanut Month

National Sauce Month

National Craft Month

International Ideas Month

Umbrella Month

Red Cross Month

Women’s History Month

1 – National Fruit Compote Day

1 – National Peanut Butter Lover’s Day

1 – National Pig Day

1 – World Compliment Day

1 – National Horse Protection Day

2 – National Banana Cream Pie Day

2 – National Read Across America Day

2 – Old Stuff Day

3 – National Cold Cuts Day

3 – National Mulled Wine Day

3 – Peach Blossom Day

3 – Employee Appreciation Day

3 – National Salesperson Day

3 – Dress In Blue Day

4 – National Pound Cake Day

5 – National Absinthe Day

5 – National Cheese Doodle Day

6 – National Oreo Day

6 – National White Chocolate Cheesecake Day

6 – National Dentist’s Day

7 – National Cereal Day

7 – National Crown Roast Of Pork Day

8 – National Peanut Cluster Day

8 – International Women’s Day

9 – National Crabmeat Day

9 – Registered Dietitian Day

9 – Get Over It Day

9 – Panic Day

10 – National Blueberry Popover Day

10 – National Ranch Dressing Day

10 – Pack Your Lunch Day

10 – Day Of Awesomeness

10 – Mario Day

11 – National Oatmeal Nut Waffles Day

11 – National “Eat Your Noodles” Day

11 – Genealogy Day

12 – Daylight Saving Time begins

12 – National Baked Scallops Day

12 – National Milky Way Day

12 – Girl Scout Day

12 – Plant A Flower Day

12 – Check Your Batteries Day

13 – National Chicken Noodle Soup Day

13 – National Coconut Torte Day

13 – Earmuffs Day

13 – Napping Day

14 – National Potato Chip Day

14 – National Pi Day

15 – National Pears Helene Day

15 – True Confessions Day

16 – National Artichoke Hearts Day

16 – Absolutely Incredible Kids Day

17 – Corned Beef & Cabbage Day

17 – St. Patrick’s Day

18 – National Sloppy Joe Day

18 – Forgive Mom & Dad Day

18 – Awkward Moments Day

18 – Worldwide Quilting Day

19 – National Chocolate Caramel Day

19 – National Poultry Day

19 – Deskfast Day

19 – Client’s Day

20 – National Ravioli Day

20 – First Day Of Spring

20 – Won’t You Be My Neighbor Day

20 – Proposal Day

20 – Kiss Your Fiance Day

20 – International Day Of Happiness

20 – World Storytelling Day

20 – Extraterrestrial Abduction Day

21 – National Crunchy Taco Day

21 – National French Bread Day

21 – World Poetry Day

21 – Single Parents Day

21 – Common Courtesy Day

21 – Memory Day

22 – Goof Off Day

22 – World Water Day

22 – As Young As You Feel Day

23 – National Chip And Dip Day

23 – National Melba Toast Day

23 – National Puppy Day

24 – National Chocolate Covered Raisins Day

25 – National Lobster Newburg Day

25 – Tolkien Reading Day

26 – National Spinach Day

26 – National Nougat Day

26 – Purple Day for Epilepsy

26 – Make Up Your Own Holiday Day

27 – National Spanish Paella Day

28 – National Black Forest Cake Day

28 – Something On A Stick Day

29 – National Lemon Chiffon Cake Day

29 – National Mom and Pop Business Owners Day

30 – National Doctor’s Day

30 – Take A Walk In The Park Day

31 – National Clams On The Half Shell Day

31 – World Backup Day

31 – Crayola Crayon Day

