The real reason Brad Pitt and Jen Aniston got divorced

It’s been more than a decade since the breakup of Jennifer Aniston’s marriage to Brad Pitt. Though both actors eventually moved on to relationships with other people, the public remains fixated on figuring out what went wrong for the one-time “it couple.” Although observers are often willing to place the majority of the blame on interference by Angelina Jolie, it turns out there are multiple reasons as to why Aniston and Pitt called it quits.

You may be surprised to know there was trouble in paradise before anyone ever heard of Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

Brad Pitt felt he was “wasting his life” while married to Jennifer Aniston

As much as we’d like to think Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston would still be together had it not been for an alleged affair with Angelina Jolie, statements by Pitt indicate he was probably already looking for an out before he found it in his Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-star. In Pitt’s own words, he “got burnt out and felt that [he] was wasting [his] opportunity.” We can only assume he meant he was “wasting his life” in an unhappy marriage instead of being honest about his own feelings.

By contrast, Jennifer Aniston seemed ready to work on their decaying marriage. “Those moments where it looks like ‘Uh-oh, this isn’t working!’ — those are the most important, transformative moments,” said Aniston. “That’s not Brad’s view of it. We believe in different things, I guess.”

Read More: http://www.nickiswift.com/36586/real-reason-brad-pitt-jen-aniston-got-divorced/?utm_campaign=clip