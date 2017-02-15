The darkest parts of Labyrinth that nobody talks about Read More: http://www.grunge.com/41866/darkest-parts-labyrinth-nobody-talks/?utm_campaign=clip

Labyrinth, the 1986 fantasy film brought to us by Jim Henson, Terry Jones, and George Lucas, is a cult classic that has some extremely dark themes and scenes. Watch it once, or watch it a hundred times, the Muppet magic and catchy songs make it easy to overlook certain things that are super dark and disturbing.

Sarah is a complete brat

Labyrinth is, in essence, a movie about a spoiled teenage girl who has dress-up clothes to die for, a room full of cool toys, and a neat shaggy sheepdog, yet she still isn’t happy. We’re led to believe she had a famous actor mom who died, and her dad married some lady with big shoulder pads who had the nerve to give Sarah a crying, red-striped baby brother.

Sarah is so ticked off about having to babysit, in fact, that she wishes for the Goblin King to come take her brother away. Between the shouts of “It’s not fair!” and all of Sarah’s stomping around, it’s easy to forget that she wished this nightmare of having to go through the Labyrinth to save her brother into being. It’s all her fault. So it may be a “learning about responsibility while making friends with Muppets” kind of movie, but at the center, we have a complete brat of a girl who told a supernatural being to come kidnap her brother. Sick.

The Helping Hands are so very creepy

It’s charming when the Helping Hands come together and makes little hand-faces that talk with British accents, so it’s easy to overlook that an underage Jennifer Connelly is actually being groped on the thigh, waist and all over, really, by large, green, man hands. To up the creep factor just a little bit more, Sarah actually says things like “oh yuck,” “help,” and “you’re hurting.”

At that point, the hands threaten to let her go, dropping her, and she barks “no” and basically has to give them permission to grope her a little bit more. They ask her which way she wants to go, mock her for her decision, and then maneuver her right into a dark pit. Sarah is clueless, as she is through most of the movie, so on the way down, she asked if she was wrong. No, Sarah — think of where those hands would have gone if they had to boost you up. That’s wrong.

Sarah’s a little young for Jareth

All signs point to Jareth, the mid-40s Goblin King, being in love with Sarah, who can’t be any older than about 16. Since most girls who watched the movie back in 1986 thought that was super romantic and awesome, nobody really considered that Jareth is actually a worldly, supernatural predator with a not-so-healthy obsession with a minor.

If you take into account how Sarah, at points, seems to reciprocate some of Jareth’s attraction, you’re in a Humbert Humbert/Lolita type situation, but nobody cares about that, because, well, Bowie. Heck, what human wouldn’t want Bowie to be in love with them?

The Goblin King’s intentions are pretty wack, too: “Just fear me. Love me. Do as I ask, and I shall be your slave.” No thanks, Christian Grey. Don’t think we’ll be signing that contract.

Jareth straight-up drugs Sarah

The scene that really makes you think Sarah might think Jareth is pretty awesome is the ballroom scene, which occurs in Sarah’s mind after Jareth sends a drugged peach her way. One could argue that if the fantasy is happening in her mind, she’s revealing truths that are lurking in her subconscious, but it took some Goblin King LSD for her to get there — that’s pretty icky. Plus, the ballroom scene is like a cross between Eyes Wide Shut and the “Lucy gets violated in front of everybody” scene from Sweeney Todd.

So either Sarah’s a freak, deep down, or Jareth’s drugs have some suggestive power. But unless you’re really thinking the particulars, you’ve got a very grown-up looking Sarah with almost-woman cleavage dancing romantically with the always-package-showing Jareth, and it’s sorta dreamy. But dark and creepy. Really creepy. Sarah wakes up splayed in a junkyard with a maggoty peach in her hand, which is probably the most surreal walk of shame ever.

